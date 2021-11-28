Ink (INK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,633.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Ink has a total market cap of $499,399.32 and $8,633.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00102382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.97 or 0.07416051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.31 or 1.00026872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

