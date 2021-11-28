Insider Buying: DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) Insider Purchases £95,364.18 in Stock

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 529,801 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £95,364.18 ($124,593.91).

DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. DX has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Thursday.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

