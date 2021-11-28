Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 157,929 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $4,374,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.71 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

