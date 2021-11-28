Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Sells $39,628,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total value of $39,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
UPST stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.34.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
