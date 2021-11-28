Insight Folios Inc Grows Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

