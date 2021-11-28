Insight Folios Inc Purchases 744 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 88.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 868.2% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 78,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 218.2% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 105,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

