Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $155,623.40 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $155,623.40 and $172,479.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

