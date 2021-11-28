Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $23.53 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

