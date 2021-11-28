Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite), its low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue aiding financials. The acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments will further strengthen its position in the online brokerage space. Nevertheless, persistently increasing operating expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting the company’s bottom line. Lower interest rates remain a concern and might hamper top-line growth.”

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,633 shares of company stock valued at $78,341,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $24,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.