International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

