International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Down 4%

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,090,000.

