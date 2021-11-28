inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $15.69 on Friday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of inTEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

