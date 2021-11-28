Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $666.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $592.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.86. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.13 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

