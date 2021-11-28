Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.