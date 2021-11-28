Invesco Ltd. Acquires 32,250 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,367,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

