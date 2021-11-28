Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 297.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.