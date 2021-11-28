Invesco Ltd. Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.14% of Sierra Metals worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 301,009 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 119.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 152,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $245.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

