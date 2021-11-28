Invesco Ltd. Has $9.85 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 562,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGY opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

