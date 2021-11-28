Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.