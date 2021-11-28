Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $5,787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.59.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

