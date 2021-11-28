Invesco Ltd. Sells 36,590 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.92% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSU stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

