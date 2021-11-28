Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $156.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $162.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

