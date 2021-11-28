ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report sales of $30.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $31.44 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $27.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $108.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,579,057.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,706. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.32. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

