IONChain (IONC) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $430,891.24 and $4,121.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00231344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain's total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain's official website is ionchain.org . IONChain's official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . IONChain's official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

