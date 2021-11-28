Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 23,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

IONKF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

