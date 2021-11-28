IOST Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. IOST has a market cap of $690.31 million and $83.13 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.55 or 0.00351999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00233067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088689 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.