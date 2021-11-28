iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 314,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after buying an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

