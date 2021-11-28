iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $129.18 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

