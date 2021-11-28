iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.