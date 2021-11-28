iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

