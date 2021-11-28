iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

