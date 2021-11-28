iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30.

