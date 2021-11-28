iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Holdings Lowered by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises 1.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

