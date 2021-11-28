iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 61,661 shares.The stock last traded at $49.03 and had previously closed at $50.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

