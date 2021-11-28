iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

