iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

