iShares MSCI Germany ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of 212% compared to the average volume of 712 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 324,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 275,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 251,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

