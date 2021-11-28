iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 368,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 115,651 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 104,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,098,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $49.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

