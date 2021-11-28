iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

