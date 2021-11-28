iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.