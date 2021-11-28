iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $155,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.96 and its 200 day moving average is $441.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

