iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

