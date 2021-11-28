iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $99.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

