iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 490,778 shares.The stock last traded at $85.77 and had previously closed at $89.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

