Ispolink (ISP) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $1.91 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,093,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

