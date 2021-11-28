iStar Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

iStar has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect iStar to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. iStar has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iStar will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iStar stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

