Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in November

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ISUZY opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

