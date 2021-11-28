ITM Power (LON:ITM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 641 ($8.37) price objective on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 543 ($7.09).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.62) on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 446.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

