ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of ITVPY traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

