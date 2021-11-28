ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ITVPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 366,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. ITV has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

